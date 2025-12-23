Why Trump thinks the US must take over control of Greenland
- President Trump reiterated his desire for the U.S. to acquire Greenland, stating it is crucial for American national security.
- He justified this by claiming it would counter Russian and Chinese influence in the region, despite making historically inaccurate statements about U.S. exploration and Danish support for the island.
- Trump appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a new special U.S. envoy to the semi-autonomous Danish territory.
- This move provoked strong condemnation from officials in Greenland and Denmark, who emphasised that national borders and sovereignty are rooted in international law.
- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic counterpart Jens-Frederik Nielsen issued a joint statement, and Denmark subsequently summoned the U.S. ambassador.