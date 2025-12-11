What to know about the ‘Trump Gold Card’ that fast-tracks US residency
- President Donald Trump has launched a new “gold card” visa program, accessible via “trumpcard.gov,” designed to attract wealthy foreign individuals to the United States.
- The program offers a pathway to legal U.S. residency for individuals who make a $1 million payment to the government, alongside a $15,000 processing fee and a background check.
- Businesses sponsoring employees are required to pay $2 million, in addition to an annual maintenance fee of $20,000, as well as a 5 percent transfer fee each time they want to switch the visa from one employee to another.
- While Trump claims it offers a “direct path to citizenship,” the website clarifies that the program confers legal residency, allowing applicants to bypass traditional long wait times for green cards.
- This initiative contrasts sharply with the administration's broader immigration policies, which have included mass deportations and stripping legal status from hundreds of thousands of other immigrants.