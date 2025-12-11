Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What to know about the ‘Trump Gold Card’ that fast-tracks US residency

Trump launches 'gold card' visas for wealthy immigrants
  • President Donald Trump has launched a new “gold card” visa program, accessible via “trumpcard.gov,” designed to attract wealthy foreign individuals to the United States.
  • The program offers a pathway to legal U.S. residency for individuals who make a $1 million payment to the government, alongside a $15,000 processing fee and a background check.
  • Businesses sponsoring employees are required to pay $2 million, in addition to an annual maintenance fee of $20,000, as well as a 5 percent transfer fee each time they want to switch the visa from one employee to another.
  • While Trump claims it offers a “direct path to citizenship,” the website clarifies that the program confers legal residency, allowing applicants to bypass traditional long wait times for green cards.
  • This initiative contrasts sharply with the administration's broader immigration policies, which have included mass deportations and stripping legal status from hundreds of thousands of other immigrants.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in