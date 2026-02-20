Trump announces new global tariff after ‘disappointing’ Supreme Court ruling
- President Donald Trump has vowed to invoke a different statute to impose a 10 percent global import tax, which will be in effect for the next 150 days.
- Trump announced the workaround, a response to the US Supreme Court striking down his sweeping tariffs, at a news briefing Friday after the ruling.
- In the 6–3 opinion released Friday morning, the justices ruled that Trump’s levies were not authorized under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which permits the president to regulate trade in “unusual and extraordinary” circumstances when a national emergency is declared.
- He blasted the Supreme Court for its decision, calling the ruling "deeply disappointing." He added, “Their decision is incorrect. But it doesn’t matter because we have very powerful alternatives.”
- He accused the justices of being "disloyal," "unpatriotic" and "beholden to foreign interests" while labeling the three conservative justices who ruled against him as "Republicans In Name Only.”
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks