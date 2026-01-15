President Trump sees massive drop in support from surprising age group
- President Trump's approval rating among Gen Z has dropped by 42 points over the past year, according to new polling.
- His net approval rating with this demographic now stands at negative 32 percentage points, a significant fall from positive 10 per cent in February 2025.
- Despite this recent decline, Trump garnered more young voters in the 2024 election (42 per cent) than in his 2020 (35 per cent) and 2016 (25 per cent) campaigns.
- A key factor contributing to the drop in approval is concerns over the cost of living and the economy.
- Polling from December indicated that 67% of US adults disapproved of President Trump's handling of the economy, despite his claims of a strong economic turnaround.