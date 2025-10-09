Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hostage families celebrate Gaza peace deal in phone call to Trump

Trump tells hostage families their loved ones will return from Gaza in days after peace deal agreed
  • US President Donald Trump has informed families of Israeli hostages that their loved ones will return from Gaza following a historic peace deal.
  • A video released by the Hostage and Missing Families Forum shows Trump speaking to relatives by phone on Wednesday night.
  • Trump told the families that all the hostages would be back by Monday.
  • The families reacted with cheers and expressed their gratitude to Trump for the development.
  • Watch the video above.
