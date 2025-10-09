Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump backed to claim Nobel Peace Prize over Gaza peace deal

Trump tells hostage families their loved ones will return from Gaza in days after peace deal agreed
  • President Donald Trump's supporters are advocating for him to receive the Nobel Peace Prize following the announcement of a "historic" peace deal between Israel and Hamas for Gaza.
  • The deal, announced by President Trump on Truth Social, includes the release of all hostages and Israel's troop withdrawal as initial steps towards a lasting peace.
  • His son, Eric Trump, along with figures like Howard Lutnick and Steve Bannon, have publicly called for President Trump to be awarded the prize.
  • President Trump stated he had "no idea" if he would win, but highlighted his role in settling multiple conflicts and his hope to resolve the Russia-Ukraine situation.
  • Critics and experts, including Nina Graeger from the Peace Research Institute Oslo, question his eligibility due to his withdrawal from international agreements and aggressive lobbying, noting he is one of 338 nominees.
