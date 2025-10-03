Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump tells Hamas to agree to ceasefire this weekend or be ‘hunted down and killed’

Taz Ali
Netanyahu says he agreed to new plan proposed by Trump to end war in Gaza
  • President Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to Hamas, demanding acceptance of his peace proposal by Sunday evening, 6p.m. Washington D.C. time, or face severe consequences.
  • The proposal outlines an immediate ceasefire, hostage exchange, Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, Hamas disarmament, and an international transitional government.
  • Hamas, which was not involved in the proposal's negotiation and has previously rejected disarmament, is currently engaged in “intensive discussion” regarding its response.
  • Trump warned that remaining Hamas militants in Gaza would be “hunted down, and killed” without a deal,
  • He also advised “innocent Palestinians” to move to safer areas, despite the UN saying no place in Gaza is safe.
