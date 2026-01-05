Trump team to be grilled by ‘Gang of Eight’ after surprise Nicolas Maduro capture
- Several administration officials are scheduled to brief top lawmakers on Monday regarding the government's raid on Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro's home, which resulted in his capture.
- Key officials expected to participate include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Attorney General Pam Bondi.
- The briefing will be for “The Gang of Eight,” a select group of congressional leaders and intelligence committee members from both parties.
- Chairpeople and ranking members of the House and Senate Armed Services and Foreign Affairs Committees may also attend the briefing.
- Traditionally, the Gang of Eight is informed of major covert military operations, but they were not notified in advance of this particular operation. “Congress has a tendency to leak,” Trump told reporters over the weekend after the operation.