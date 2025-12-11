Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump says ‘strong words’ exchanged during call with European leaders

Video Player Placeholder
Trump says ‘strong words’ exchanged in call with European leaders
  • Donald Trump discussed his proposal to end the Ukraine war with European leaders, including Sir Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, and Friedrich Merz, during a late Wednesday call.
  • The European leaders subsequently stated that it was a "critical moment for Ukraine, its people and for shared security across the Euro-Atlantic region".
  • Trump said he exchanged "pretty strong words" with leaders and also commented that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "has to be realistic" about his country's position on a peace plan.
  • Washington's objective of a rapid compromise to stop the conflict is reportedly reducing Kyiv's room for manoeuvre.
  • President Zelensky is navigating a difficult situation, balancing the defence of Ukrainian interests with showing a willingness to compromise, even as Moscow remains firm on its demands.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in