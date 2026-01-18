Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

EU preparing to hit US with €93bn tariffs and possibly restrict US companies

Greenland protesters condemn 'circus' of Trump tariffs
  • The European Union is reportedly preparing to impose €93bn in tariffs on the US and considering restricting US companies from its market.
  • These measures are in response to Donald Trump's threats of 10 per cent tariffs from 1 February, increasing to 25 per cent on 1 June, until a deal for the US to purchase Greenland is reached.
  • Eight European nations, including Britain, warned that US tariffs would "undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral".
  • UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer told Donald Trump that applying tariffs on allies for pursuing collective NATO security is wrong.
  • Brussels hopes these potential retaliatory actions will provide leverage during upcoming meetings with Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
