Trump ‘must have known’ about Epstein’s victims, claims survivor
- An anonymous survivor of Jeffrey Epstein's abuse spoke publicly for the first time, alleging Donald Trump "must have known" about the victims.
- The survivor, who was 16 when abused, broke a two-decade silence, stating she had seen photographs of Trump and Epstein together.
- Donald Trump has previously denied knowing Epstein's victims and dismissed survivor accounts as a "democratic hoax," a claim the anonymous survivor refuted.
- Marina Lacerda, a key witness and survivor, urged Andrew Mountbatten Windsor to provide evidence regarding his alleged involvement in Epstein's crimes.
- Lacerda also highlighted Epstein's exploitation of her vulnerability as an immigrant and her past trauma, suggesting Andrew's family, including his daughters, should be subpoenaed for transparency.