New Epstein files claim Trump traveled on paedophile’s jet ‘more times than previously reported’
- A US prosecutor alleged Donald Trump travelled on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet “many more times than previously reported.”
- This claim was made in a January 2020 internal email by an unnamed assistant US attorney in the Southern District of New York.
- The email stated that flight records indicated Trump's travel on Epstein's jet, including during a period relevant to a potential Ghislaine Maxwell case.
- Donald Trump has not been accused of any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein, a disgraced financier and sex trafficker who died by suicide in 2019.
- Trump commented on the partial release of DOJ files, warning it could “ruin” reputations and overshadowed his policy agenda.