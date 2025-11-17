Now Trump changes stance on Epstein files as he urges vote for release
- Donald Trump urged fellow Republicans in Congress to vote for the release of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
- This call reverses his previous resistance to disclosing the documents, which he had earlier dismissed as a Democratic smear campaign.
- Trump stated that Republicans have "nothing to hide" and described the controversy as a "Democrat Hoax" designed to deflect from Republican successes.
- The move comes after House Speaker Mike Johnson suggested releasing the files would help address allegations linking Trump to Epstein's activities.
- The debate over the Epstein files has caused a rift with some of Trump's allies, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, who criticised Republicans on the issue.