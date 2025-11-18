Trump administration concerned release of Epstein files will not be enough
- Advisors to Donald Trump are concerned that the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files will not quell public interest, as many believe the government possesses a secret list of pedophiles, which an unnamed White House official denied.
- A House vote is expected soon on a bill to compel the Justice Department to release its records concerning Epstein, with House Speaker Mike Johnson saying it could happen as early as Tuesday.
- Trump, who initially opposed the release, has now urged Republican lawmakers to support the bill, claiming there is “nothing to hide.”
- This change in stance is attributed to Trump's recognition that the vote was an “inevitable reality” and a tactic to secure a “perceived win” for Republicans, according to a White House aide.
- Last week, the House Oversight Committee released a trove of 20,000 documents from Epstein’s private estate, with emails that claimed that Trump “knew about the girls.”