Trump complains the Epstein files are damaging ‘innocent people’

Trump says Epstein files are distracting from his agenda and could 'ruin' reputations
  • Donald Trump stated that pictures of innocent individuals in the recently released Jeffrey Epstein files could damage their reputations.
  • Trump suggested that many people are angered by the release of images featuring individuals who innocently met Epstein at parties.
  • Democratic Representative Ro Khanna and Republican Representative Thomas Massie criticised the Department of Justice for not fully releasing the documents.
  • Nearly two dozen Epstein survivors also condemned the DOJ's incomplete and heavily redacted file dump.
  • Survivors highlighted that numerous victim identities were left unredacted, causing immediate harm, and described the DOJ's handling as 'alarming'.
