Trump administration carried out Epstein ‘cover-up’, claims Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton has accused the Trump administration of a "cover-up" regarding its handling of the Epstein files, demanding their full release for transparency and accountability.
- Trump claimed the files "totally exonerated" him and "pulled in" the Clintons, dismissing Hillary's comments as "Trump derangement syndrome."
- Both Hillary and Bill Clinton, who are mentioned in the Epstein files, deny any wrongdoing and are scheduled to testify before Congress.
- The Justice Department insists it has released all pertinent records under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, but lawmakers and analysis suggest only about two per cent of the data has been disclosed.
- Legislators also accuse the Justice Department of "muddying the waters" by releasing names of high-profile figures only tangentially related to the files.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks