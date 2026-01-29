Trump peace envoy ‘could not say when Ukraine war began’
- An envoy for Donald Trump's administration sparked alarm during crucial Ukraine peace talks in Abu Dhabi last week.
- The unnamed official reportedly demonstrated a basic lack of knowledge about the war between Ukraine and Russia.
- Blunders included incorrect statements regarding the conflict's duration, its start date and Ukraine's governmental structure.
- The envoy mistakenly asserted that General Kyrylo Budanov was Ukraine's vice-president, a position that does not exist in the country.
- These errors have raised concerns that inexperience among US officials could pose a risk to Kyiv's interests during the peace process.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks