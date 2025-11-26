Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Last remaining criminal case against Trump is dismissed by judge

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House on November 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump visited Joint Base Andrews in Prince Georges County Maryland to tour the golf course located on the base
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House on November 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump visited Joint Base Andrews in Prince Georges County Maryland to tour the golf course located on the base (John McDonnell/Getty Images)

A judge has dismissed a sweeping racketeering case against Donald Trump and his allies in Georgia for their efforts to overturn presidential election results in the state.

The dismissal after prosecutors asked for the case to be dropped marks the end of a historic series of criminal cases against the president.

Peter Skandalakis, director of the Prosecuting Attorney's Council of Georgia, indicated the alleged criminal conduct amounted to federal, not state, charges.

The case, initially brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, accused Trump and co-defendants of a “criminal enterprise” to overturn presidential election results.

Willis was disqualified from the case by a state appellate court due to conflicts of interest involving a former romantic partner, and Skandalakis took over the case earlier this month.

