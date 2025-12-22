Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The surprising item Trump saved from the East Wing before demolition

Trump threatens to 'fire Don Jr' as he makes phone call to president at Turning Point event
  • Donald Trump showcased a bust of Abraham Lincoln, which was relocated from the White House's East Wing to the West Wing colonnade.
  • The bust's move follows the demolition of the 123-year-old East Wing as part of renovations, including the construction of a new ballroom.
  • Trump presented the Lincoln bust as a preserved element from the historic wing, despite the widely criticized makeover efforts.
  • He stated that demolishing the East Wing was deemed more cost-effective for building his $300 million ballroom than building around it.
  • The demolition of the East Wing, which served as office space and a visitor's entrance, sparked pushback from Democrats over the approval process.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in