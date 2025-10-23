Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump’s East Wing demolition is not his first time bulldozing a historic site

Trump just responded to criticism of White House demolition and people aren't happy
  • Donald Trump's plan to demolish the White House's East Wing for a new ballroom has drawn significant public disapproval.
  • This move mirrors a past controversy from 1979 when Trump razed the historic Art Deco Bonwit Teller building in New York City for Trump Tower.
  • Despite an initial agreement to donate them to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, valuable Art Deco friezes and a grille from the Bonwit Teller building were destroyed during its demolition.
  • Trump cited project delays and costs for the destruction, later expressing regret in “The Art of the Deal,” acknowledging his youth and haste at the time.
  • The ongoing demolition of the White House East Wing for a 90,000 sq ft ballroom, estimated at $300 million, is proceeding without the public review requested by preservation groups.
