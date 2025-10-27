Trump calls for an end to all forms of early voting in upcoming elections
- Donald Trump appears to be challenging the legitimacy of ballots not cast in person on election day, despite having previously used and encouraged such voting methods himself.
- He has previously threatened to eliminate mail-in voting, baselessly casting doubt on the integrity of mail-in ballots and linking them to a perceived “scandal” in the 2020 election.
- In a Truth Social post from October 26, Trump suggested that without eliminating early voting, the “biggest SCANDAL in American history” would “happen again,” impacting future elections, including the midterms.
- His administration appears to be preparing for the 2026 midterm elections by implying that votes for Democratic candidates not cast on Election Day are illegitimate.
- Trump also appeared to criticize California’s mail-in ballot system as “dishonest,” even though millions of ballots had already been returned and Republican officials in the state encouraged early voting.