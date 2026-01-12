Trump-affiliated super PAC saw lots of first-time donors giving $1m
- More than a dozen wealthy individuals contributed at least $1 million each to the Trump-affiliated super PAC, MAGA Inc., with many being first-time major political donors.
- OpenAI CEO Greg Brockman and his wife Anna each donated $12.5 million in September 2025, with Brockman stating his support for policies advancing American innovation.
- Other significant donors included Palantir CEO Alexander Karp, who gave $1 million, and General Atlantic CEO William Ford, who contributed $1.25 million. Ford is on the board of TikTok's parent company, ByteDance.
- Isabela Herrera, whose father faced bribery charges, donated $2.5million in December 2024 and an additional $1 million in July 2025, after her father's charges were reduced to a misdemeanor plea deal.
- Republican donor Elizabeth Fago gave $1 million in April 2025, and her son, who had pleaded guilty to tax crimes, later received a pardon from Trump after Fago attended a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser.