Trump admin wants to deport a woman adopted from Iran by US veteran

ICE buys huge Georgia warehouse for $128.6m as towns become stealth targets for billion-dollar expansion
  • A woman adopted from an Iranian orphanage as a toddler by an American war veteran faces deportation to Iran, despite being raised Christian in the US and having no criminal record.
  • She is among thousands of international adoptees who were never granted U.S. citizenship due to a legal oversight, with her visa overstay dating back to when she was four years old.
  • The woman fears deportation to Iran could be a death sentence, citing severe persecution of Christians, especially converts, and current geopolitical tensions.
  • Her lack of citizenship stems from a past requirement for adoptive parents to separately naturalise children, a process her deceased parents believed was completed.
  • Although a 2000 law granted automatic citizenship to more recent adoptees, it was not made retroactive, leaving older adoptees in legal limbo despite bipartisan efforts to address the issue.
