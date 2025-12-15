Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump says his lawsuit against the BBC will be filed ‘today or tomorrow’

Trump accuses the BBC of 'using AI to put words in my mouth'
  • Donald Trump announced his intention to file a defamation lawsuit against the BBC over the editing of a January 6 speech broadcast by Panorama.
  • Trump accused the broadcaster of “putting terrible words in my mouth that I didn’t say” and suggested artificial intelligence might have been used in the editing.
  • The Panorama program is alleged to have misleadingly spliced two distinct clips, creating the impression Trump instructed the crowd to “fight like hell” while walking to the Capitol.
  • The controversy, initially reported by The Telegraph, led to the resignations of two senior BBC executives and a non-executive board member.
  • The threatened lawsuit, which Trump stated would be filed “today or tomorrow,” follows a leaked report by Michael Prescott alleging bias at the BBC, and could seek up to £5bn.
