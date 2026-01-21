Leavitt denies Trump mixed up Greenland and Iceland in Davos speech
- President Donald Trump repeatedly confused Iceland with Greenland four times during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
- White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt falsely claimed the president did not make this mistake, despite direct quotes from his speech.
- The geographical errors occurred as the president discussed his contentious plans to take control of Greenland.
- This was not the first time the president had mixed up Greenland and Iceland, having made a similar error earlier in the week.
- During the same Davos speech, the president also mispronounced Azerbaijan and had previously misidentified Armenia.