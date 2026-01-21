Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Leavitt denies Trump mixed up Greenland and Iceland in Davos speech

Karoline Leavitt claims Trump's 'inspirational' Davos speech 'got rave reviews'
  • President Donald Trump repeatedly confused Iceland with Greenland four times during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
  • White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt falsely claimed the president did not make this mistake, despite direct quotes from his speech.
  • The geographical errors occurred as the president discussed his contentious plans to take control of Greenland.
  • This was not the first time the president had mixed up Greenland and Iceland, having made a similar error earlier in the week.
  • During the same Davos speech, the president also mispronounced Azerbaijan and had previously misidentified Armenia.
