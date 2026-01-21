Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Trump barrels into Davos as determination to seize Greenland continues

President Donald Trump speaks before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, in Washington (AP)
  • Donald Trump is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, with his visit expected to be dominated by his ongoing push to acquire Greenland.
  • He stated he would hold meetings regarding the Danish territory, expressing optimism for an agreement, citing its necessity for US national security against Russia and China.
  • Trump's pursuit of Greenland has strained transatlantic relations, with NATO leaders warning of potential destabilisation and Trump dismissing concerns from European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron.
  • Beyond the Greenland issue, Trump is scheduled to discuss the strength of the US economy and unveil a housing plan allowing Americans to use 401(k) retirement savings for home down payments.
  • During his time in Davos, he also plans to meet with leaders from Switzerland, Poland, and Egypt, and will preside over a ceremony for his 'Board of Peace' initiative focused on redeveloping Gaza.

