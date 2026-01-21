Why Trump criticised Europe and Nato at Davos
- Donald Trump reiterated his demand for Greenland at the World Economic Forum in Davos, stating he would not use force to acquire the Danish territory.
- He criticised NATO, claiming the US has gained nothing from its membership, and argued that acquiring Greenland is a "very small ask" compared to US contributions.
- Trump also attacked Europe, describing it as "unrecognisable" due to immigration, echoing far-right rhetoric.
- Sir Keir Starmer strongly opposed Trump's demands for Greenland and his threats of tariffs, vowing that Britain would not yield on its principles.
- Nigel Farage disagreed with Trump's comments on NATO, asserting that Britain and other allies have "more than done our bit" for the alliance.