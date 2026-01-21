Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Trump criticised Europe and Nato at Davos

Trump claims his election stopped the world from sliding into World War Three
  • Donald Trump reiterated his demand for Greenland at the World Economic Forum in Davos, stating he would not use force to acquire the Danish territory.
  • He criticised NATO, claiming the US has gained nothing from its membership, and argued that acquiring Greenland is a "very small ask" compared to US contributions.
  • Trump also attacked Europe, describing it as "unrecognisable" due to immigration, echoing far-right rhetoric.
  • Sir Keir Starmer strongly opposed Trump's demands for Greenland and his threats of tariffs, vowing that Britain would not yield on its principles.
  • Nigel Farage disagreed with Trump's comments on NATO, asserting that Britain and other allies have "more than done our bit" for the alliance.
