Trump suggests it’s time for Republicans to ‘nationalize’ elections
- Donald Trump called into former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino’s podcast and suggested his party should seize control of elections in “at least 15 places” during a phone interview with the right-wing podcaster.
- Trump suggested to “nationalize” voting in defiance of the Constitution because those places “are so crooked,” and repeated numerous false claims about winning the 2020 election.
- Trump espoused a racist conspiracy theory, alleging that Democrats' opposition to harsh anti-immigration measures is an effort to illegally pack voter rolls.
- He falsely claimed to have won Minnesota “three times,” a state where no Republican has won electoral votes since 1972.
- Trump attributed Minnesota's supposed 'rigged' status to Somalians, despite the number of Somali-Americans being fewer than his loss margin in the state.
