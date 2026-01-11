Trump issues stern warning to Cuba
- Donald Trump issued a strong warning to Cuba, stating the island nation would receive “zero” oil or money from Venezuela.
- Trump's declaration followed a lighthearted post he shared, suggesting Secretary of State Marco Rubio could become Cuba's next president.
- He urged Cuba to “make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE,” claiming the country previously received significant oil and money from Venezuela in exchange for “Security Services.”
- The warning comes as Venezuela, formerly Cuba's main oil supplier, has begun sending sanctioned oil to the U.S. following the capture of its leader, Nicolas Maduro.
- Rubio has also warned that Cuba is “in a lot of trouble,” acknowledging the U.S.'s strong disapproval of the Cuban regime, which had been propping up Maduro.