Trump issues stern warning to Cuba

Trump says Cuba is 'ready to fall' after US captures Maduro
  • Donald Trump issued a strong warning to Cuba, stating the island nation would receive “zero” oil or money from Venezuela.
  • Trump's declaration followed a lighthearted post he shared, suggesting Secretary of State Marco Rubio could become Cuba's next president.
  • He urged Cuba to “make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE,” claiming the country previously received significant oil and money from Venezuela in exchange for “Security Services.”
  • The warning comes as Venezuela, formerly Cuba's main oil supplier, has begun sending sanctioned oil to the U.S. following the capture of its leader, Nicolas Maduro.
  • Rubio has also warned that Cuba is “in a lot of trouble,” acknowledging the U.S.'s strong disapproval of the Cuban regime, which had been propping up Maduro.
