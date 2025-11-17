Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Warning as more people in the US can’t afford utility bills

Trump backs bill to sanction Russian trade partners
  • A new analysis by The Century Foundation indicates a growing number of US households are struggling to pay utility bills, signalling a potential warning for the nation's economy.
  • Past due balances owed to utility companies surged by 9.7 per cent annually, reaching an average of $789 between April-June 2024 and 2025, coinciding with a 12 per cent jump in monthly energy bills.
  • Julie Margetta Morgan, president of The Century Foundation, suggests this increase in energy costs and delinquencies implies consumers may be falling behind on other financial commitments.
  • The issue poses an economic quandary for Trump, who promotes the electricity-intensive artificial intelligence industry, which could further escalate utility bills for everyday Americans.
  • Critics argue the Trump administration contributes to higher utility costs by impeding renewable energy generation, despite the administration's stance that electricity prices are a state problem.
