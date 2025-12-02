Trump claims he is a ‘very smart person’ in rambling boast after passing cognitive test
- Donald Trump boasted about his intelligence during a rambling speech at his final Cabinet meeting of the year.
- He claimed to be 'sharper than I was 25 years ago' and highlighted his performance on a cognitive test.
- Trump stated he was the only president to agree to take this 'hard' test.
- He asserted that he answered 'every question right' on the examination.
- Trump suggested that members of the 'fake news' would not perform well on the same cognitive test.