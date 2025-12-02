Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump claims he is a ‘very smart person’ in rambling boast after passing cognitive test

Trump brags about passing cognitive test during rambling Cabinet speech
  • Donald Trump boasted about his intelligence during a rambling speech at his final Cabinet meeting of the year.
  • He claimed to be 'sharper than I was 25 years ago' and highlighted his performance on a cognitive test.
  • Trump stated he was the only president to agree to take this 'hard' test.
  • He asserted that he answered 'every question right' on the examination.
  • Trump suggested that members of the 'fake news' would not perform well on the same cognitive test.
