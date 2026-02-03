Trump attacks CNN’s Kaitlan Collins saying she doesn’t smile enough
- Donald Trump deflected questions about the recently released Epstein files during an Oval Office briefing.
- When pressed by CNN's Kaitlan Collins about the files, Trump stated he had not read them but believed any mentions of associates were “fine.”
- Trump expressed a desire for the country to “move on to something else” rather than focusing on the Epstein files.
- He became angry when Collins continued to ask about justice for Epstein's victims, calling her “the worst reporter” and criticising her for not smiling. "You know she's a young woman," Trump said to the rest of the room before redirecting to Collins. "I don't think I've ever seen you smile."
- This incident follows previous occasions where Trump has publicly lashed out at Kaitlan Collins for her questioning.
