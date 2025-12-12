White House defends Trump’s claim that kids do not need 37 dolls
- Donald Trump suggested that high toy prices, caused by his tariffs, are acceptable as children do not need “37 dolls.”
- His spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, initially defended these remarks by stating they encourage the purchase of more expensive American-made products.
- When questioned about Trump's wealth in relation to his advice to parents, Leavitt highlighted his billionaire status as a reason voters re-elected him, claiming he understands the economy.
- Despite Trump's assertions of lowering living costs, recent polls indicate low public approval for his economic performance, with many blaming him for the current cost of living.
- Trump has given himself an “A-plus-plus-plus-plus” for his economic record and dismissed concerns about affordability as a “hoax”.