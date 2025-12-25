Trump starts his Christmas day with over 100 ranting social media posts
- Donald Trump posted over 100 times on Truth Social on Christmas Day, attacking Somali immigrants, praising his economic policies, and reiterating his claim that the 2020 election was stolen.
- His social media activity included reposting Stephen Miller's conspiracy theory that Democrats intend to transform the US into Somalia.
- Trump also shared content from Peter Navarro, who claimed that Trump's policies had slowed inflation and that the cost of toys had fallen.
- He continued to push unsubstantiated claims about the 2020 election, particularly concerning votes in Fulton County, Georgia, and shared a conspiracy from Roseanne Barr alleging Covid-19 was a Democrat plot to rig the election.
- This social media spree followed his Christmas wish to 'Radical Left Scum' and occurred as a Gallup poll indicated his approval rating stands at 36 per cent, the joint-lowest for any president since 1973.