Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump starts his Christmas day with over 100 ranting social media posts

U.S. President Donald Trump calls children as he participates in tracking Santa Claus' movements with the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa Tracker on Christmas Eve on December 24, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida
U.S. President Donald Trump calls children as he participates in tracking Santa Claus' movements with the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa Tracker on Christmas Eve on December 24, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida ( Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
  • Donald Trump posted over 100 times on Truth Social on Christmas Day, attacking Somali immigrants, praising his economic policies, and reiterating his claim that the 2020 election was stolen.
  • His social media activity included reposting Stephen Miller's conspiracy theory that Democrats intend to transform the US into Somalia.
  • Trump also shared content from Peter Navarro, who claimed that Trump's policies had slowed inflation and that the cost of toys had fallen.
  • He continued to push unsubstantiated claims about the 2020 election, particularly concerning votes in Fulton County, Georgia, and shared a conspiracy from Roseanne Barr alleging Covid-19 was a Democrat plot to rig the election.
  • This social media spree followed his Christmas wish to 'Radical Left Scum' and occurred as a Gallup poll indicated his approval rating stands at 36 per cent, the joint-lowest for any president since 1973.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in