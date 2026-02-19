Trump’s latest Chagos U-turn ‘in response to UK not helping US against Iran’
- President Trump criticised the UK's proposed deal to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, calling it a "big mistake" due to concerns over the joint military base on Diego Garcia.
- Trump's latest opposition reportedly stems from the UK's refusal to allow the US to use British bases for potential strikes against Iran, which he believes could be vital.
- Despite Trump's changing stance, the UK government, led by Sir Keir Starmer, remains committed to the deal, with Justice Minister Alex Davies-Jones stating it is crucial for national security.
- The proposed agreement, which would see the UK lease back the Diego Garcia base for an estimated £35 billion over a century, faces domestic opposition from various UK politicians.
- Misley Mandarin, the exiled First Minister of the Chagos Islands government, urged Sir Keir Starmer to abandon the deal, advocating for the return of Chagossians to their homeland instead.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks