What does the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas entail?
- President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas at a signing ceremony in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, attended by leaders from nearly 30 countries.
- The deal led to the release of the remaining 20 Israeli hostages, held by Hamas for over two years, with Trump hailing it as a 'new and beautiful day' for the Middle East.
- Trump emphasized the rebuilding of the Gaza Strip, stating it would be 'the easiest part' and that 'numerous countries of great wealth' had pledged to fund the reconstruction.
- The peace plan, previously unveiled with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, includes amnesty for Hamas militants who decommission weapons, resumed aid, and a temporary technocratic Palestinian governance for Gaza.
- A 'Board of Peace', chaired by Trump and including Tony Blair, is proposed to oversee Gaza's redevelopment and funding, with the United States partnering in establishing a new civilian police force.