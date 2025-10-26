Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Donald Trump raises tariffs on Canadian goods

Trump warns Canada 'I can play dirtier' after Reagan anti-tariff advert
  • Donald Trump announced an additional 10 percent tariff on Canada, citing a "fraudulent" anti-tariff advertisement featuring Ronald Reagan.
  • The ad, funded by Ontario's provincial government, quoted Reagan on tariffs harming Americans and was deemed offensive by Trump.
  • Trump suspended trade talks with Canada and the ad continued to run through the weekend, including during the World Series, despite an agreement to remove it.
  • Ontario Premier Doug Ford stated the ad's goal was to initiate dialogue on the economic impact of tariffs and had achieved its aim.
  • The Reagan Presidential Foundation also condemned the ad as unauthorised and a misrepresentation, indicating it is exploring legal action.
