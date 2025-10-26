Donald Trump raises tariffs on Canadian goods
- Donald Trump announced an additional 10 percent tariff on Canada, citing a "fraudulent" anti-tariff advertisement featuring Ronald Reagan.
- The ad, funded by Ontario's provincial government, quoted Reagan on tariffs harming Americans and was deemed offensive by Trump.
- Trump suspended trade talks with Canada and the ad continued to run through the weekend, including during the World Series, despite an agreement to remove it.
- Ontario Premier Doug Ford stated the ad's goal was to initiate dialogue on the economic impact of tariffs and had achieved its aim.
- The Reagan Presidential Foundation also condemned the ad as unauthorised and a misrepresentation, indicating it is exploring legal action.