Trump is concerned about Canada’s ‘vulnerability’ officials say
- President Donald Trump has reportedly raised concerns about Canada's vulnerability to Chinese and Russian encroachment in the Arctic, prompting US officials to explore coordinating with Ottawa to strengthen its northern border.
- This initiative aligns with Trump's broader 'Donroe Doctrine,' a strategy to expand US influence across the Western Hemisphere, which has included military actions and threats in other regions.
- In a shift from previous rhetoric, Trump now aims to partner with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to bolster Canada's defences, rather than pursuing annexation.
- Canadian officials, including Prime Minister Carney, have publicly opposed Trump's interest in acquiring Greenland and voiced concerns about the erosion of the multilateral system.
- Carney recently signed a trade deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a move Trump supported, despite critics suggesting Trump's policies are straining long-standing US-Canada alliances.