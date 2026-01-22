Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The reason Trump’s hand was covered in big bruise at Davos

Trump addressed his health in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal and acknowledged that he applies makeup to his hands for when he gets ‘whacked again by someone’
Trump addressed his health in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal and acknowledged that he applies makeup to his hands for when he gets ‘whacked again by someone’ (AFP via Getty Images)
  • President Donald Trump was photographed with a significant bruise on his left hand while attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
  • The 79-year-old was spotted with the bruise Thursday while delivering a speech about his new “Board of Peace.”
  • Trump “hit his hand on the corner of the signing table,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to The Independent, causing the large bruise.
  • White House officials have attributed Trump's susceptibility to bruising to his daily aspirin regiment.
  • Trump often applies heavy makeup to cover bruising on his hands, which the White House previously said was due to the president meeting “more Americans and shak[ing] their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history.”
