Bill Maher responds to Trump’s Truth Social rant
- President Donald Trump criticized late-night host Bill Maher in a Valentine's Day message on Truth Social.
- Trump's comments followed a dinner they shared at the White House last April.
- Trump expressed annoyance that Maher continued to be “anti-Trump” on his show despite their meal.
- Responding on Real Time, Maher said he was confused by Trump's assumption that he would cease criticism.
- Maher likened Trump's expectation to a man a woman buying dinner and expecting sex in return.
