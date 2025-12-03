Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Trump can’t keep Biden’s name out of his mouth during cabinet meeting

Trump and his cabinet can't stop talking about Joe Biden
  • President Donald Trump held an over two-hour-long cabinet meeting Tuesday and he couldn’t stop bringing up former President Joe Biden.
  • Trump and his cabinet members name-dropped Biden dozens of times while criticising his administration.
  • Trump falsely claimed he “inherited the worst inflation in history” and questioned Biden's health while boasting about his own.
  • The meeting was the first since the longest government shutdown in U.S. history concluded.
  • Topics discussed included investment in the U.S., foreign affairs, public safety, the 2020 election, and Joe Biden.
