Outgoing BBC boss rallies staff after Trump’s court threat
- The outgoing BBC boss, Tim Davie, has rallied staff against the "weaponisation" of criticisms of the corporation, following a $1bn legal threat from Donald Trump, adding: “I think they are absolutely wonderful in what they do.”
- Donald Trump is threatening to sue the BBC for $1bn over the misleading editing of his January 6 speech in a Panorama episode, despite the broadcaster's apology for the "error of judgement".
- Mr Davie, along with BBC News chief executive Deborah Turness, resigned over the handling of the edited speech, leading to calls from former culture secretaries for sanctions against other senior Panorama staff.
- The BBC has reportedly received legal advice suggesting Mr Trump was not meaningfully damaged by the Panorama edit, indicating the corporation is likely to fight his compensation demands.
- The controversy has also seen calls for the removal of Sir Robbie Gibb from the BBC board due to impartiality concerns, while the government maintains the BBC's independence in this matter.