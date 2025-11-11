Trump faces significant legal hurdles to sue BBC, lawyer explains
- Donald Trump has threatened to sue the BBC for $1 billion.
- The lawsuit is in response to his criticism of how a speech he made was edited and used in a Panorama documentary.
- Media lawyer Mark Stephens discussed the significant legal hurdles Trump would face in pursuing the claim.
- Stephens stated that any potential UK defamation claim is now out of time.
- The deadline for filing a UK claim was one year from 28 October 2024, making Trump approximately 14 days late.