Independent

Starmer avoids discussing BBC lawsuit with Trump

Trump says he will sue BBC for up to $5bn over Panorama edit
  • Keir Starmer did not raise the legal challenge between the US president and the BBC during their 30-minute phone call, despite pressure to intervene.
  • The call between the prime minister and the US president primarily focused on Ukraine, with sources confirming the BBC dispute was not discussed.
  • The BBC faces a $1bn lawsuit from the US president following its apology for the presentation of his January 6 speech in a Panorama programme and Newsnight report.
  • BBC chairman Samir Shah, along with other board members, is scheduled to give evidence to MPs regarding the corporation's editorial standards.
  • The inquiry follows a report highlighting concerns about selective editing of the US president's speech, which led to resignations and calls for the removal of board member Sir Robbie Gibb.
