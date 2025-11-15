PM urged to ‘stand up for Britain’ amid Trump’s BBC lawsuit threat
- Donald Trump is threatening to sue the BBC for up to $5 billion (£3.79 billion) for editing one of his speeches for the Panorama programme.
- The BBC apologised for an “error of judgment” in editing the 6 January 2021 speech, which gave the “mistaken impression” that Trump had called for violent action.
- Despite the apology, the BBC refused Trump’s demands for financial compensation, saying there was no basis for a defamation claim, though its chair sent a personal letter to the White House.
- Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey urged Sir Keir Starmer to “stand up for Britain” and demand Trump drop the “ludicrous lawsuit” during their planned weekend conversation.
- The controversy earlier led to the resignations of BBC director-general Tim Davie and news chief Deborah Turness.