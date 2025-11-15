Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

PM urged to ‘stand up for Britain’ amid Trump’s BBC lawsuit threat

Caitlin Doherty Political Correspondent
Trump says he will sue BBC for up to $5bn over Panorama edit
  • Donald Trump is threatening to sue the BBC for up to $5 billion (£3.79 billion) for editing one of his speeches for the Panorama programme.
  • The BBC apologised for an “error of judgment” in editing the 6 January 2021 speech, which gave the “mistaken impression” that Trump had called for violent action.
  • Despite the apology, the BBC refused Trump’s demands for financial compensation, saying there was no basis for a defamation claim, though its chair sent a personal letter to the White House.
  • Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey urged Sir Keir Starmer to “stand up for Britain” and demand Trump drop the “ludicrous lawsuit” during their planned weekend conversation.
  • The controversy earlier led to the resignations of BBC director-general Tim Davie and news chief Deborah Turness.
