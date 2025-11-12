Media lawyer says BBC right to treat Trump’s lawsuit threat ‘seriously’
- Donald Trump has threatened to sue the BBC for $1 billion over a Panorama documentary episode.
- Trump claims the programme 'defamed' him by selectively editing his speech from 6 January 2021.
- Media lawyer Rupert Cowper-Coles advised the BBC to take the lawsuit 'seriously'.
- Cowper-Coles stated it would be concerning if British media faced damages awards close to the figure Trump's team presented.
- Trump may encounter difficulties in his lawsuit, partly because the documentary might not have been aired in the United States.