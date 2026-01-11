Trump stops White House meeting midway to admire his ‘beautiful’ ballroom
- Donald Trump interrupted a meeting with oil company executives at the White House.
- The U.S. president paused the meeting on Friday, 9 January 2026, to admire the White House's ballroom.
- He announced, 'Wait a moment, I need to see my beautiful hall,' before leaving his seat.
- Trump then walked to the door to gaze at the ballroom, while the room remained silent.
- Upon reaching the door, he exclaimed, 'Wow! What a view! This is the door to the hall.'