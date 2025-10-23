Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Entire East Wing of White House to be torn down for Trump’s gold ballroom

Trump shows off gold ballroom he claims has been 'wanted for 150 years'
  • President Donald Trump has unveiled plans for his golden ballroom at the White House, claiming that it has been “wanted for at least 150 years”.
  • He said that the project, estimated to cost $300 million, will be funded entirely by himself and his donors.
  • The plans now involve tearing down the entire East Wing of the building.
  • Trump said that the completed ballroom would be unique, claiming that "there'll be nothing like it".
  • A new poll indicates that more than half of U.S. adults disapprove of the proposed demolition of the East Wing.
