Senator wants a public health study on ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

Watch Gov. Landry contradict Donald Trump over Greenland envoy
  • An Arizona state senator has introduced a bill mandating a study into the invented medical condition known as "Trump Derangement Syndrome" (TDS).
  • Senate Bill 1070, proposed by State Sen. Janae Shamp, would require the Arizona Department of Health Services to investigate the "origins, manifestations and long-term effects" of TDS over a year.
  • The bill includes legislative findings asserting that the "irrational animus" of TDS led to assassination attempts against the president and praises his "contributions to America’s prosperity."
  • Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs is expected to oppose the bill, which a former state health director has labeled "silly" and outside the agency's mission.
  • This Arizona initiative follows similar attempts by Republicans in Minnesota and at the federal level to legitimise or study the term, which the president and his supporters use to dismiss critics.
