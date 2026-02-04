Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump boasts record polling while majority of Americans disapprove

Trump fires back at Iranian supreme leader's 'regional war' warning
  • President Donald Trump claimed his poll numbers were at an all-time high, despite recent surveys indicating a decline in his approval rating.
  • An Economist/YouGov poll reveals 54 percent of Americans disapprove of his performance, with only 40 percent approving, though Republican support remains strong at 86 percent.
  • Separate polling from Associated Press-NORC shows nearly 60 percent disapproval, while a Reuters/Ipsos survey recorded his approval dipping to 38 percent, a low for his second term.
  • Public disapproval of his handling of the economy is significant, with 53 percent in the Economist/YouGov poll and 62 percent in the AP-NORC poll expressing dissatisfaction.
  • His approval on immigration also reached a low point in the Reuters/Ipsos poll, following an immigration crackdown, despite his claims of a “booming” economy ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.
